Widercoin (WDR) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Widercoin (WDR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $3,265.72 and approximately $15.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.93 or 0.07597823 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,780.82 or 1.00350089 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

