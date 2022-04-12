Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.31

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $5.71. Wienerberger shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 4,407 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($35.22) to €34.50 ($37.50) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wienerberger from €38.00 ($41.30) to €37.00 ($40.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

Wienerberger ( OTCMKTS:WBRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

