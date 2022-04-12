Wilder World (WILD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.62 Million

Wilder World (WILD) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. Wilder World has a market cap of $101.54 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,233,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

