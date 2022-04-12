Wing Finance Price Reaches $9.09 (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Wing Finance has a market cap of $22.25 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.09 or 0.00022902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.19 or 0.07551012 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,595.53 or 0.99722226 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,447,153 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.