Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Wingstop stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,678. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.10. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $105.75 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,245,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $2,661,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

