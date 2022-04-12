Wintrust Financial (WTFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WTFC opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 239,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,604 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

