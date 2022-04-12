Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,818 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Wipro worth $35,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WIT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Wipro stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 38,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,582. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

