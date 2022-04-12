WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.90

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.90 and traded as low as $62.62. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 494,731 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXJ. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.