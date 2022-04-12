Wolves of Wall Street Price Reaches $18.64 on Major Exchanges (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for about $18.64 or 0.00046553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $166,915.63 and $503.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00034913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00104484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 26,425 coins and its circulating supply is 8,957 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

