Woodcoin (LOG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,121.00

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $10,121.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,082.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.43 or 0.07597846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00261743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.15 or 0.00758817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00094797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.84 or 0.00570928 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.84 or 0.00366337 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.