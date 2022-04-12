Woodcoin (LOG) Market Cap Hits $4.99 Million

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 44.4% against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $13,147.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,823.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.34 or 0.07508975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.07 or 0.00258827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.39 or 0.00756815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00094098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.07 or 0.00605340 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00361301 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

