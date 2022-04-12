Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $793.74

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 793.74 ($10.34) and traded as low as GBX 700 ($9.12). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 707 ($9.21), with a volume of 121,041 shares changing hands.

WKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 670 ($8.73) to GBX 850 ($11.08) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.68) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.77) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 920 ($11.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 710.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 793.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

