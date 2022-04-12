Wownero Trading 21.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Wownero has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $30,475.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

