Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $40,059.28 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion and $275.07 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40,059.28 or 0.99941353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00061333 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00024256 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001975 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 276,429 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

