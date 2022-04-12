Wrapped BNB Price Tops $399.39 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $614.87 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $399.39 or 0.01002903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00043709 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.16 or 0.07498498 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,868.92 or 1.00114095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,718,926 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

