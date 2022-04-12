Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 1,183.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WYNMY stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,924. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.
About Wynn Macau
