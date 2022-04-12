Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

WYNN stock opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.99. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $136.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

