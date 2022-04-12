Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Xencor worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Xencor by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 145.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $45.37.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

