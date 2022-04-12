Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading 6.2% Higher

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.83. Approximately 1,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 690,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

XMTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. Analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $200,438.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $140,463.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,327 shares of company stock worth $3,988,852 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth $7,281,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xometry by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,657,000. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

