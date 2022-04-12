XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Insider Acquires £150.66 in Stock

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Rating) insider Richard Harpham bought 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($196.33).

Shares of XPF traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 30.35 ($0.40). 214,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,824. XP Factory Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.40 ($0.44).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of XP Factory in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

XP Factory Plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

