XTRABYTES Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $169,777.44 and $14.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00211491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00189738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040062 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000150 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.