Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) to announce $10.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.51 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted sales of $5.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $65.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.28 million to $117.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $85.92 million, with estimates ranging from $63.32 million to $98.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,277,650.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,095. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

YMAB stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $542.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.