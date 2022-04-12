yAxis (YAXIS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $25,111.00

yAxis (YAXIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. yAxis has a market cap of $134,774.41 and $25,111.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.70 or 0.07538639 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,058.98 or 1.00072941 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

