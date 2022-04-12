Ycash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29,453.00 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $29,453.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00365979 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00084565 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00094783 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004657 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,285,875 coins and its circulating supply is 12,320,438 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

