YIELD App Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (YLD)

YIELD App (YLD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. YIELD App has a total market cap of $31.80 million and $1.50 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,510,838 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

