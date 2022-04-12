Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of ACI Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.