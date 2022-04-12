Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,120,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,502,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after buying an additional 279,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after buying an additional 79,927 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

