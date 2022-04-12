Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,059 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Umpqua as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 109.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 42.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

