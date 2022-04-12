Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,408 Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Envestnet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 936.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Envestnet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Envestnet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $81.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.