Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33,280 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.85.

Shares of LNC opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

