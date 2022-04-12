Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 48,403 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 46.2% in the third quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60,356 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 77.8% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 59,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.32. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.