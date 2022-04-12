Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Black Hills at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,690,000 after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Black Hills by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,136,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Black Hills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,048,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 43,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Black Hills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Black Hills by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKH opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $79.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

