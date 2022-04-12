Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Regency Centers by 62.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,112,000 after acquiring an additional 98,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 104.7% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,728,000 after acquiring an additional 909,552 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

