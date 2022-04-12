Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,394 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of LHC Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.04. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

