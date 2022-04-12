Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 46,004 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Hancock Whitney at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 26.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 385,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 90,975 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,642,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HWC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.