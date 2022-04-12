Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of OPCH opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

