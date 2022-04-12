Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.39. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

