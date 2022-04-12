Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

VSCO opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 over the last ninety days.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.