Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Celsius by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 302,817 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Celsius by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Celsius by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.92 and a beta of 2.01. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

