Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Sensient Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 49,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Sharad P. Jain purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 23,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,028,522.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 108,552 shares of company stock worth $9,049,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXT opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.56. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

