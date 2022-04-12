Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,623,000 after buying an additional 41,921 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,981,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $280.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.93 and a twelve month high of $546.16.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

