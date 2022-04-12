Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Arcosa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Arcosa by 36.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.41. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $65.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

