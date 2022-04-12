Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Chesapeake Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $137.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.70. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

