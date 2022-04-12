Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in WestRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,392,000 after acquiring an additional 130,941 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. WestRock has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

