Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO opened at $589.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $587.94 and a 200 day moving average of $673.54. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $524.19 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

