Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brighthouse Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,836 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 121,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

