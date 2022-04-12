Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Retail Opportunity Investments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

ROIC stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

