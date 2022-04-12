Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

NYSE RY opened at $108.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $91.14 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day moving average is $107.75.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

