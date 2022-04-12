Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of STAAR Surgical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 9,961.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 191.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.06. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.31 and a beta of 1.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

