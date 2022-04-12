Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 115,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of TEGNA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,469,000 after purchasing an additional 215,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after acquiring an additional 583,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,558 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,887,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 13.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 171,314 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TGNA opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. TEGNA’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

TEGNA Profile (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.